Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At New York Fashion Week

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into an altercation during a New York Fashion Week event last night. TMZ reports that Cardi confronted Minaj at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party hoping to “address the lies Nicki was spreading,” according to sources close to Cardi. Things turned physical as Cardi lunged at Minaj and both rappers’ security teams rushed in to break up with fight.

“The scene was fucking crazy,” a witness told People. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.” Cell phone footage taken of the incident shows Cardi shouting “Bitch, come here,” “Play with me, bitch,” and “Write some shit about my kid again, bitch” and throwing her shoes at Minaj.

After Cardi B was escorted out of the event by security, she was photographed with a large bruise over her left eye, reportedly sustained when she was elbowed in the face by a member of Nicki Minaj’s security detail. She also had no shoes on and the back of her red Dolce & Gabbana dress was ripped. Minaj was unharmed by the encounter.

CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ FIGHT pic.twitter.com/Y3vDRmBwMq — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018

After news of the scuffle broke on social media, Cardi B took to Instagram to address Minaj. “I’ve let a lot of shit slide … You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fuckin with them!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!” Cardi wrote. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of daughter is when all bets are fuckin off!! I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody fuck with my success!!!!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy!!”

The New York Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred during Christina Aguilera’s performance at the New York Fashion Week gala.