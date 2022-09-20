Pierre Kwenders Wins Polaris Music Prize
Pierre Kwenders’ José Louis And The Paradox Of Love has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded to the best Canadian album of the year by a jury of journalists and broadcasters.
The Congolese-Canadian musician’s album beat out a shortlist field that included Charlotte Day Wilson’s ALPHA, Destroyer’s LABYRINTHITIS, Hubert Lenoir’s Pictura De Ipse: Musique directe, Kelly McMichael’s Waves, Lisa Leblanc’s Chiac Disco, Ombiigizi’s Sewn Back Together, Ouri’s Frame Of A Fauna, Shad’s TAO, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ Life After. The winner is awarded $50,000.
Last year’s Polaris Prize was won by Cadence Weapon.