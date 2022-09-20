Gene Simmons Says He Doesn’t Have Any Friends :(

Famously, the longtime KISS bassist and tongue-waggler Gene Simmons is not a terribly pleasant person. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct many times, those accusations have led to lawsuits. In recent years, Simmons has been engaging in public feuds with fellow rockers like David Lee Roth and his ex-bandmate Ace Frehley. The man seems to relish his image as a gross, horny narcissist. Maybe that’s why he doesn’t have any friends.

We know that Simmons doesn’t have any friends because he says so himself. In a recent interview with Goldmine, Simmons describes his own friendlessness:

Even today as I sit here, other than Paul [Stanley], and we only get together when we do stuff for the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends. Yeah, if friends means, “Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?” I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because I am not.

Simmons seems to be bragging here, rather than admitting to any serious personality defects. He’s not interested in hanging out, and he doesn’t care what you want to do. Sounds like a pretty miserable existence!