Meat Wave – “10K”

Patrick Houdek

New Music September 20, 2022 3:30 PM By James Rettig
0

Meat Wave – “10K”

Patrick Houdek

New Music September 20, 2022 3:30 PM By James Rettig
0

In October, the Chicago band Meat Wave are releasing their latest album, Malign Hex. They’ve shared three tracks from it over these past few months — “Honest Living,” “Ridiculous Car,” and “What Would You Like Me To Do” — and today they’re back with a fourth, the chugging and pumped-up. “’10K’ is about being alive for 10,000 days, which is around your 28th birthday,” the band’s Chris Sutter said in a statement. “Feels like a long time, but is it? You feel like you know so much about life and navigating through it, but do you? Nah, not really. The title of the record directly relates to ’10K.'” Listen below.

Malign Hex is out 10/14 via Swami Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

2 days ago 0

Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears

4 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest