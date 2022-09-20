Meat Wave – “10K”

In October, the Chicago band Meat Wave are releasing their latest album, Malign Hex. They’ve shared three tracks from it over these past few months — “Honest Living,” “Ridiculous Car,” and “What Would You Like Me To Do” — and today they’re back with a fourth, the chugging and pumped-up. “’10K’ is about being alive for 10,000 days, which is around your 28th birthday,” the band’s Chris Sutter said in a statement. “Feels like a long time, but is it? You feel like you know so much about life and navigating through it, but do you? Nah, not really. The title of the record directly relates to ’10K.'” Listen below.

Malign Hex is out 10/14 via Swami Records.