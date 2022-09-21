Spoon & On-U Sound Announce Lucifer On The Moon Dub Album

New Music September 21, 2022 10:19 AM By James Rettig
0

Spoon & On-U Sound Announce Lucifer On The Moon Dub Album

New Music September 21, 2022 10:19 AM By James Rettig
0

Spoon’s tenth studio album, Lucifer On The Sofa, came out earlier this year. Now it’s getting a full-length dub reimagining courtesy of UK producer Adrian Sherwood, founder of On-U Sound. It’s called Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound). The project came about after Sherwood remixed a few of the album’s tracks and Britt Daniel encouraged him to keep going. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood said in a statement. “It just evolved and eventually we found ourselves with a whole album.”

“It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay,” Daniel added. “He added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”

Today, we get to hear the dub version of album cut “On The Radio,” with a video directed by Daniel. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “My Babe”
02 “On The Radio”
03 “Held”
04 “The Devile & Mister Jones”
05 “Lucifer On The Sofa”
06 “Astral Jacket”
07 “Feels Alright”
08 “Wild”
09 “The Hardest Cut”
10 “Satelitte”

Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound) is out 11/4 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

3 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest