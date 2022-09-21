Spoon & On-U Sound Announce Lucifer On The Moon Dub Album

Spoon’s tenth studio album, Lucifer On The Sofa, came out earlier this year. Now it’s getting a full-length dub reimagining courtesy of UK producer Adrian Sherwood, founder of On-U Sound. It’s called Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound). The project came about after Sherwood remixed a few of the album’s tracks and Britt Daniel encouraged him to keep going. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood said in a statement. “It just evolved and eventually we found ourselves with a whole album.”

“It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay,” Daniel added. “He added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”

Today, we get to hear the dub version of album cut “On The Radio,” with a video directed by Daniel. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Babe”

02 “On The Radio”

03 “Held”

04 “The Devile & Mister Jones”

05 “Lucifer On The Sofa”

06 “Astral Jacket”

07 “Feels Alright”

08 “Wild”

09 “The Hardest Cut”

10 “Satelitte”

Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound) is out 11/4 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.