Remember Sports Announce Surprise Leap Day EP, Out Tomorrow

The great Philadelphia band Remember Sports released their most recent full-length, Like A Stone, last year — we named it our Album Of The Week. Today, they’re announcing a new EP called Leap Day, which is out … tomorrow! That’s pretty soon. Right now, they’re sharing its title track, which starts off pillowy and warm and builds to a satisfyingly fuzzy conclusion and includes lines like: “We could ice each other out/ But I think it’s too cold for that right now.”

“This is the first time we were able to work on music together since the pandemic, so I hope everyone can feel the joy and love that went into making this,” Carmen Perry said in a statement, continuing:

We filmed the video at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of my favorite spots in Philadelphia. It was an insanely hot day, which I think is funny because the song takes place in the winter. Whatever season it is, I think we made a great EP for walking around your neighborhood on a sunny day and noticing things you never noticed before.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Leap Day”

02 “Supervise”

03 “Ice Cream Heart”

04 “The One You Wanted”

The Leap Day EP is out tomorrow via Father/Daughter / Big Scary Monsters.