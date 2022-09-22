New York Drill Rappers Dropped From Rolling Loud Lineup At NYPD’s Request

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News September 22, 2022 4:27 PM By James Rettig
0

Some New York drill rappers were dropped from this weekend’s Rolling Loud lineup at the request of the New York Police Department. As The New York Times reports, Sha Ek, 22Gz, and Run Suno will no longer appear at the festival despite initially being included on the roster.

Rolling Loud complied with a similar NYPD request in 2019 to remove five rappers from their lineup, including 22Gz and the late Pop Smoke.

Rolling Loud, which began in Miami in 2015, has since expanded into a traveling rap festival, with a lot of the same performers appearing at each event. The lineup for the New York edition was revealed back in June. It will take place from September 23 to 25 at Citi Field in Queens.

