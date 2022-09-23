Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Song Released

New Music September 23, 2022 9:37 AM By Chris DeVille
0

After a tempestuous rollout, Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling finally hits theaters today. Word on the street is it’s not a very good movie, but at least it has behind-the-scenes drama to fall back on. It also has new Harry Styles music. “With You All The Time” is an ominous, whispery piano ballad Styles’ character Jack performs with his wife, Alice (Florence Pugh). It sounds nothing like Harry’s House, and I doubt Pugh’s real-life ex Zach Braff would call it life-changing, but it succeeds in setting a creepy vibe. Hear it below.

