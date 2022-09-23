Taylor Swift Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Report

For years, spectators have wondered if and when Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. It looks like that might finally be happening.

Earlier today news broke that Apple Music will be taking over for Pepsi as the presenting sponsor of the halftime show. Now, three separate sources close to the situation are telling Variety that Swift will indeed perform at the big game, which is taking place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Some, including me, have previously speculated that Swift never played the Super Bowl because of the “long-term partnership” she forged with Diet Coke in 2013, though various Swift fan sites indicate that endorsement deal ended in 2018 or 2019, so the absence of Pepsi may or may not be a factor. As many Swifties have pointed out, the NFL’s Apple announcement came at midnight, and Swift’s upcoming album is called Midnights. But probably the three sources confirming this information to Variety is the evidence you’re looking for.