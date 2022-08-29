Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

Taylor Swift has announced a new album, Midnights, which will be out on October 21. She first dropped the news while accepting Video Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. She’s revealed its album artwork (sans track titles), which you can see above. No more details or news on a lead single, but there is this introductory message:

We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.