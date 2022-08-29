Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Accepting Video Of The Year At VMAs

Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be released on October 21 — it’s called Midnights and more details are available here.

“I’m so honored to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category,” Swift said at the beginning of her speech. “I just want to say I’m so heartened by the fact that the first time in VMA history that four of the directors nominated in the Video Of The Year category are women.”

“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment, we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you… You emboldened me to do that. I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you … my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Swift won the Video Of The Year award for the re-recorded 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” She’s now the first person to have won VOTY three times — she previously won in 2015 for “Bad Blood” and 2019 for “You Need To Calm Down.” She also won the award for Best Longform Video earlier in the night.

Her last studio albums were 2020’s folklore and evermore.