Gorillaz performed at the Forum in Los Angeles last night and brought out a giant slew of special guests including Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, De La Soul, and Beck. When Beck came onstage, the whole crew premiered a new collab called “Possession Island,” which is set to appear on the forthcoming LP Cracker Island, coming in February 2023. Beck and Gorillaz also broke out their 2020 song “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

Elsewhere during the set, Gorillaz and Schoolboy Q did the first-ever live performance of their Song Machine track “Pac-Man”; Tame Impala joined for the second-ever live performance of Cracker Island single “New Gold” (also with Bootie Brown); Thundercat came onstage for “Cracker Island“; De La Soul helped out on “Feel Good Inc.,” and Del The Funky Homosapien, who recently joined Gorillaz two nights earlier in San Francisco, joined during the encore for his second-ever performance of “Rock The House” and “Clint Eastwood” (both of which appear on Gorillaz’ 2001 debut LP).

Watch some fan-shot footage of those performances below.

SETLIST:

01 “M1 A1”

02 “Last Living Souls”

03 “Tranz”

04 “White Light”

05 “Tomorrow Comes Today”

06 “19-2000”

07 “Rhinestone Eyes”

08 “Pac-Man” (with ScHoolboy Q) (Tour debut)

09 “The Valley Of The Pagans” (with Beck)

10 “Cracker Island” (with Thundercat)

11 “O Green World” (Damon Albarn piano intro)

12 “On Melancholy Hill”

13 “El Mañana”

14 “New Genious (Brother)”

15 “Empire Ants”

16 “Kids With Guns”

17 “Opium” (with EARTHGANG)

18 “Désolé” (with Fatoumata Diawara)

19 “Interlude: Elevator Going Up”

20 “Andromeda” (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

21 “Dirty Harry” (with Bootie Brown)

22 “DARE”

23 “Feel Good Inc.” (with De La Soul)

24 “Momentary Bliss”

25 “Possession Island” (with Beck) (World premiere)

ENCORE:

26 “New Gold” (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

27 “Stylo” (with Bootie Brown)

28 “Rock The House” (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

29 “Clint Eastwood” (with Del the Funky Homosapien and Sweetie Irie; with “Ed Case/Sweetie Irie Re-fix” outro)