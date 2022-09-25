Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Stage Fall, Cancels Boston Show

September 25, 2022
Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Stage Fall, Cancels Boston Show

September 25, 2022
Last weekend, Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage during a show in St. Louis. After pausing the show for 20 minutes, he came back out and finished his set and he’s done shows in Columbus and Toronto in the past week. On Friday night, he performed one of two scheduled shows at TD Garden in Boston, but he canceled Saturday night’s show after being hospitalized, seemingly due to injuries sustained in the fall.

“Boston, I love y’all so fucking much,” he wrote in a note posted on social media. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.

“Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now,” Post Malone continued. “Once again, I’m so fucking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour is supposed to run though November. His next show on the schedule is September 27 in Cleveland.

