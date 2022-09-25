Watch Metallica Bring Out Mickey Guyton, Mariah Carey Bring Out Jadakiss & Styles P At Global Citizen Festival

Noam Galai/Getty Images

September 25, 2022 By James Rettig
0

The Global Citizen Festival took place in New York City yesterday, and both Metallica and Mariah Carey performed at it.

During their set, Metallica brought out country singer Mickey Guyton to sing “Nothing Else Matters,” which she covered on last year’s massive Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation.

And during Carey’s set, she brought out Jadakiss and Styles P for “We Belong Together,” which marks the first time the song’s remix was performed live in 17 years.

Watch a clip of Metallica and Guyton’s performance below. Carey’s “We Belong Together” with Jadakiss and Styles P takes place at the 7hr49m30s mark in the YouTube video.

