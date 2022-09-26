Palm – “On The Sly”

Palm are less than a month out from releasing Nicks And Grazes, the band’s first new album in four years. They’ve shared “Feathers” and “Parable Lickers‘ from it already, and today they’re back with another track, the syrupy and psychedelic “On The Sly.” “The words turned out a little sadder than intended but when we play this song I smile,” Eve Alpert noted in a statement. The lyrics indeed have a grim, obtuse bend to them: “Initiate your brother or the copper/ Violence as an active thought,” go some of them. “Intonate the rock, you’re the drop-off/ I could never scatter far.” Listen below.

Nicks And Grazes is out 10/14 via Saddle Creek.

