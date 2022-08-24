This past July, Philly experimental outfit Palm announced their signing to Saddle Creek and that a new album was imminent: Nicks And Grazes is the band’s first new LP since 2018’s Rock Island and is out in October. We’ve already heard lead single “Feathers,” and now Palm are sharing a follow-up single called “Parable Lickers.” It’s offbeat, vaguely tropical, and strongly recommended if you like anything Animal Collective did in the 2000s.

“‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch,” explains drummer Hugo Stanley. “We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”

Palm are also heading back out on the road for their first headlining North American tour since 2018. Those tour dates are below. Listen to the truly intriguing “Parable Lickers,” too.

TOURDATES:

10/28 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/30 – Portland, ME @ SPACE

11/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

11/03 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

11/11 – Denton, TX @ Andyʼs

11/12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ The End

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/18 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

11/19 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/29 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

11/30 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Church

12/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

12/04 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

12/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

12/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

12/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Nicks And Grazes is out 10/14 via Saddle Creek.