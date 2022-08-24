Palm – “Parable Lickers”
This past July, Philly experimental outfit Palm announced their signing to Saddle Creek and that a new album was imminent: Nicks And Grazes is the band’s first new LP since 2018’s Rock Island and is out in October. We’ve already heard lead single “Feathers,” and now Palm are sharing a follow-up single called “Parable Lickers.” It’s offbeat, vaguely tropical, and strongly recommended if you like anything Animal Collective did in the 2000s.
“‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch,” explains drummer Hugo Stanley. “We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”
Palm are also heading back out on the road for their first headlining North American tour since 2018. Those tour dates are below. Listen to the truly intriguing “Parable Lickers,” too.
TOURDATES:
10/28 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/30 – Portland, ME @ SPACE
11/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
11/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
11/03 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
11/11 – Denton, TX @ Andyʼs
11/12 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ The End
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/18 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
11/19 – Washington, DC @ DC9
11/29 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
11/30 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Church
12/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
12/04 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
12/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo
12/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
12/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
Nicks And Grazes is out 10/14 via Saddle Creek.