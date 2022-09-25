Rihanna Confirmed As 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Her management company Roc Nation confirmed the news through a statement, as Variety notes.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

A few days back, we found out that Apple Music would be taking over for Pepsi as the sponsor of the halftime show. After that, rumors swirled that Taylor Swift would be the headliner of next year’s show — she was asked, but turned the offer down. Rihanna also rejected an offer to perform at the halftime show back in 2018 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, and she hasn’t performed live since the 2018 Grammys. The 2023 Super Bowl is set to take place on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.