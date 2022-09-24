Yesterday, the Internet became consumed with rumors that Taylor Swift would play the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on February 12 after three sources confirmed to Variety that this was, in fact, going to happen. Well, now TMZ has debunked that rumor, reporting that while Swift was asked to perform, she turned the offer down because she didn’t want to perform until she’d finished rerecording all of her first six albums.

At the moment, Swift is promoting her forthcoming new album Midnights (out 10/21). While she’s already rereleased both Fearless and Red as Taylor’s Versions, Swift still has to put out rerecorded versions of 1989, Speak Now, Taylor Swift, and Reputation in order for the entire rerecording project to be complete.

Anyway, TMZ says that their “Super Bowl sources” are apparently still looking for a female pop star to play next year’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.