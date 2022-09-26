Webbed Wing – “I’m Feelin Alive”

New Music September 26, 2022 11:30 AM By James Rettig
Webbed Wing – "I'm Feelin Alive"

New Music September 26, 2022 11:30 AM By James Rettig
Around this time last year, Webbed Wing — the Philadelphia project headed up by Taylor Madison, formerly of Superheaven — released their second album, What’s So Fucking Funny?, which was produced by Will Yip and came out via his Memory Music label. Today, ahead of a tour that kicks off next week, the band is back with the supremely catchy new single “I’m Feelin Alive.” “I don’t wanna die/ I’m seeing it all for the first time,” Madison sings in the hook. “But how do I keep these feelings awake?/ And the other ones asleep?/ I don’t know.”

“In the past year or so, I have felt the best I’ve ever felt in my life. Everything is going great, for the most part,” Madison said in a statement. “Despite that, I constantly have this feeling that something is about to go wrong, and it’s back to misery. I know that isn’t true, but I still kind of obsess over it.”

Watch a video for the track directed by Britain Weyant below.

TOUR DATES:
10/06 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
10/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/08 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/09 Boston, MA @ Zuzu
10/11 Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
10/12 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
10/13 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
10/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
10/15 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

“I’m Feelin Alive” is out now via Memory Music.

