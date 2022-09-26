Arctic Monkeys are about to come back from a long absence with their new LP The Car. But life doesn’t pause for an album rollout, and frontman Alex Turner has other things going on, too. This past weekend, Zach Dawes married his partner Molly. Dawes is in the band Mini Mansions, and he also plays in the Last Shadow Puppets, Alex Turner’s side project. At the wedding, Alex Turner joined an all-star wedding band to sing a Dion song.

Arctic Monkeys fans noticed videos of Turner singing when they went out on different social media accounts. We’ve only got a 15-second video of Turner’s performance, but that’s apparently enough for people to identify all the members of the band: Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa, former Wires On Fire leader Evan Weiss, and Michael Shulman, a Queens Of The Stone Age member who’s also in Mini Mansions with Dawes.

In that video, we can see Turner singing Dion’s 1975 song “Only You Know.” Dion recorded that one with producer Phil Spector, and it comes from an album, Born To Be With You, that’s become a cult favorite among musicians even though it wasn’t a hit at the time. Arctic Monkeys previously covered “Only You Know” in 2010. Below, watch the video of Turner at the wedding and listen to the Dion original.