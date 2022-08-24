Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car

Arctic Monkeys leader wrote all the songs on The Car, and the band recorded the LP with longtime producer James Ford. “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” is on the album, but we still haven’t heard the studio version of that song. We haven’t heard the studio versions of any of these songs, since the band has not yet released a single. They have, however, shared the tracklist. Below, you can find that tracklist and the video of the band playing their new song live.

TRACKLIST:

01 “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

02 “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

03 “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

04 “Jet Skis On The Moat”

05 “Body Paint”

06 “The Car”

07 “Big Ideas”

08 “Hello You”

09 “Mr Schwartz”

10 “Perfect Sense”

The Car is out 10/21 on Domino.