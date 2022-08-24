Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car

News August 24, 2022 9:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s been more than four years since Brit-rock giants Arctic Monkeys released their most recent album, the louche and experimental Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. But for a while now, Arctic Monkeys have been back to work. A year ago, there were reports that the band had recorded an entire new album within a month last summer. Last night, the group debuted a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. And this morning, the Arctic Monkeys have announced that they’ve got a new album coming out this fall. It’s called The Car.

Arctic Monkeys leader wrote all the songs on The Car, and the band recorded the LP with longtime producer James Ford. “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” is on the album, but we still haven’t heard the studio version of that song. We haven’t heard the studio versions of any of these songs, since the band has not yet released a single. They have, however, shared the tracklist. Below, you can find that tracklist and the video of the band playing their new song live.

TRACKLIST:
01 “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
02 “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
03 “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”
04 “Jet Skis On The Moat”
05 “Body Paint”
06 “The Car”
07 “Big Ideas”
08 “Hello You”
09 “Mr Schwartz”
10 “Perfect Sense”

The Car is out 10/21 on Domino.

