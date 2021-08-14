Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recorded A New Album Last Month

News August 14, 2021 8:02 PM By Peter Helman

Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recorded A New Album Last Month

News August 14, 2021 8:02 PM By Peter Helman

Arctic Monkeys were reportedly recording a new album last month. The band visited Butley Priory in Suffolk, England in July, and according to a post on the venue’s website, they made some music while they were there.

“We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings,” the post reads. “Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

The post has since been edited to remove the “Thank you, Arctic Monkeys” line. But we all know it was there!

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    5 days ago

    Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest