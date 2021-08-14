Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recorded A New Album Last Month

Arctic Monkeys were reportedly recording a new album last month. The band visited Butley Priory in Suffolk, England in July, and according to a post on the venue’s website, they made some music while they were there.

“We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings,” the post reads. “Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

The post has since been edited to remove the “Thank you, Arctic Monkeys” line. But we all know it was there!