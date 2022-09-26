Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

Over the weekend, a pair of Roger Waters concerts that were scheduled to take place in Poland next year were canceled by Polish officials due to an open letter that the musician shared last month directed at Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

Kraków councilman Lukasz Wantuch told the Associated Press that the city, which owns the arena where the shows were to be held, would not tolerate the venue to be used by an artist spreading objectionable views. “He doesn’t realize the truth,” Wantuch said. “He doesn’t understand what is going on in Ukraine.” He is planning on calling a vote to declare Waters a “persona non grata” in the country.

Waters posted an open letter directed at Wantuch on his Facebook page on Sunday, in which he clarified that his management company did not cancel the Poland shows, as was initially reported, and that Wantuch “seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights.”

Waters followed that up with a separate open letter on Monday directed by Russian president Vladimir Putin. “Dear President Putin, since The Russian Federation invaded Ukraine on February 24th this year I have tried to use my small influence to encourage a ceasefire and a diplomatic settlement that addresses the security needs of both Ukraine and The Russian Federation,” he wrote.

Read the full message below.