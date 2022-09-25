Roger Waters Cancels Poland Concerts Amid Outrage Over His Ukraine Comments

Roger Waters canceled a pair of concerts that were set to take place in Poland next year amid outrage over comments he recently made about the Russian war against Ukraine. As The Guardian notes, a representative from the Tauron Arena in Kraków, where the shows were set to take place in April, said: “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw – without giving any reason.”

Earlier this month, Waters posted an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on his website in which he said the “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” Per The Guardian, city officials in Kraków were set to vote on a proposal next week labeling Waters as a “persona non grata.”

A couple months ago, Waters went on CNN in which he said he calls President Joe Biden a “war criminal” for “fueling the fire in Ukraine.”