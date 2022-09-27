Last month, French musician Melody Prochet announced plans to reissue her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala. The reissue will be out this week and is accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. We’ve heard a few of those “lost” cuts already, including the title track. Now, we’re getting a follow-up song called “Norfolk Hotel.”

“I think this song soundtracks the metamorphosis experience, those spellbound waves and rhythm shifts, I remember I wanted the music to transcend into those psych jazz waltzy choruses, with rains of bass and spidery drum rolls,” Prochet shares of “Norfolk Hotel,” adding: “I guess the finale’s crumble kind of predicted the future ruin field. the music naturally recorded as a live duo, as I was just blossoming into my own intuitive guitar playing. A very joyful and endlessly inspiring playground of musical memories.”

Listen to “Norfolk Hotel” below.

TOURDATES:

03/15 – London, UK @ Scala

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Unfold and the Melody’s Echo Chamber reissue will be out 9/30 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.