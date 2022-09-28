New York post-punk standouts Nation Of Language had a particularly fruitful 2021 following the release of their excellent sophomore album A Way Forward. Since then, the trio made a great TV debut on Colbert and released a cover of the Replacements’ “Androgynous.” Soon, they’ll play sets at a handful of upcoming festivals, including Desert Daze, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork Berlin and Paris Festivals, and Iceland Airwaves. Now, Nation Of Language have shared their first original song since A Way Forward — it’s a thudding, synth-driven, perfectly atmospheric cut titled “From The Hill.”

Here’s what Nation Of Language’s Ian Devaney has to say about the band’s latest work:

“From The Hill” is a song reflecting on times when friendships fall apart over romantic entanglement, accompanied by the sensation that you’re somehow watching it happen from above with a more zoomed-out perspective. It can feel at times like certain parts of life are a story with which you’re just following along – the characters enter, they play their role, and then they leave. Often it’ll feel sudden and catch you off guard, and other times you’re able to see that it’s the only way things could have played out despite what you may have wanted.

Listen below.