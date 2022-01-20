Atmospheric New York post-punkers Nation Of Language were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2018, but they managed to release their first two albums during a pandemic, a regrettable circumstance that could’ve easily killed just about any band’s momentum. Instead, Nation Of Language kept building, and they kept finding an audience. After dropping their sophomore LP A Way Forward late last year, NOL have now apparently ascended into the realm where they can play a late-night talk show. Last night, they did exactly that, and they killed it.

Last night, as musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Nation Of Language played their soft-pulsing jam “Across That Fine Line.” Even though they’re in New York, NOL did not give their performance in the Colbert studio. Instead, they played in an empty room in the Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right, knocking out the song with serving staff walking past. Somehow, this worked. It was weird and interesting, and the band was compelling enough to radiate personality even in that unlikely setting.

It’s pretty clear from this performance that Nation Of Language are ready for TV. They dress great, and they have interesting haircuts and memorable faces. More importantly, they’ve got great songs, and they know how to play them. This might’ve been their first TV performance, but it probably won’t be their last. Watch it below.

A Way Forward is out now on Play It Again Sam.