Nation Of Language – “Across That Fine Line”

New Music June 3, 2021 2:58 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New York’s Nation Of Language, who were a 2018 Band To Watch, are back with the announcement of their sophomore effort A Way Forward to follow 2020’s Introduction, Presence. The lead single “Across That Fine Line” is out today, it’s a synthy, buoyant track with a post-punk atmosphere.

For this record, the band experimented with their “relationship to the music of the 70s, through the lenses of krautrock and early electronic music,” as songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney explains it. Read what he said about “Across That Fine Line” below.

‘Across That Fine Line’ is a reflection on that moment when a non-romantic relationship flips into something different. When the air in the room suddenly feels like it changes in an undefinable way. It’s a kind of celebration of that certain joyous panic, and the uncertainty that surfaces right after it.

Sonically, it’s meant to feel like running down a hill, just out of control. I had been listening to a lot of Thee Oh Sees at the time of writing it and admiring the way they supercharge krautrock rhythms and imbue them with a kind of mania, which felt like an appropriate vibe to work with and make our own.

Listen to “Across That Fine Line” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “In Manhattan”
02 “Across That Fine Line”
03 “Wounds Of Love”
04 “Miranda”
05 “The Grey Commute”
06 “This Fractured Mind”
07 “Former Self”
08 “Whatever You Want”
09 “A Word & A Wave”
10 “They’re Beckoning”

A Way Forward is out 11/5.

