In a couple of days, the influential hum-rap cult hero and prominent Kanye West frienemy Kid Cudi will release an ambitious new project called Entergalactic. Entergalactic is a new album, and it’s also a Netflix animated series. The two pieces are supposed to be complementary, with the series’ storyline featuring setpieces based on the album’s songs. Cudi has been talking that project up since 2019, but it’s not necessarily an easy thing to explain. Last night, Cudi was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. He explained the whole deal with Entergalactic, and he also performed a song.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kid Cudi indulged in all the usual Tonight Show hijinks. He talked about posing naked for Esquire, about asking director Ti West to make an edit of the porn-themed slasher flick X that his mother could watch, and about the secret language that he has with his daughter. He also attempted to explain the whole concept of Entergalactic, though I’m not sure I get it any better now.

Last week, Cudi released the woozy Ty Dolla $ign collab “Willing To Trust,” one of the Entergalactic singles. On The Tonight Show, Cudi and Ty$ sat side-by-side on a stage while sci-fi lights whirled around them. It looked and sounded pretty cool. Below, watch the performance and the interview.

Entergalactic debuts 9/30 on Netflix. The album arrives the same day on Wicked Awesome/Republic.