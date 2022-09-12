Watch The Trailer For Kid Cudi’s New Animated Series And Visual Album Entergalactic

Since way back in the summer of 2019, Kid Cudi has been teasing Entergalactic, his new album and Netflix animated series. It’s finally coming out at the end of the month, and now the show has a trailer.

In his recent Esquire interview, Cudi explained that the album is a love story and the series functions as sort of a visual album, with the plot filled in around set pieces based on the songs. In the trailer, we get glimpses of that storyline, which centers on a romance between leads Jabari (voiced by Cudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams).

Like Netflix’s upcoming The Vince Staples Show, Entergalactic counts black-ish creator Kenya Barris as a producer. Its cast also includes Cudi superfan Timothée Chalamet plus Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin. Interesting! Watch the trailer below.

Entergalactic premieres 9/30 on Netflix. The album drops the same day on Wicked Awesome/Republic.