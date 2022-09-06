Vince Staples Will Star In A Netflix Sitcom Loosely Based On His Life

Vince Staples is still very much an active rapper; he released the sneaky-great Ramona Park Broke My Heart early this year. But he’s also been getting into the acting game lately, with recent castings in the reboots of The Wood and White Men Can’t Jump. He also played the title character in the Adult Swim series Lazor Wulf and appeared as himself in an episode of Insecure. And now he’s set to star in his very own sitcom.

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead vertical just announced that it is developing The Vince Staples Show: “Vince Staples will star in and executive produce a new scripted comedy loosely based on his life set in Long Beach California.” This will presumably be different from the web series of the same name Staples briefly pursued back in 2019. TV Line elaborates that black-ish creator Kenya Barris will be an executive producer on the series along with Staples, showrunners Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, plus Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Staples shared an incredibly dry and boilerplate statement: “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show. This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

No word yet on when the series will premiere, but in the meantime you should seriously listen to that new album, which feels slightly slept-on by Vince Staples standards.