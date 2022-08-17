In September, Kid Cudi will release his long-teased multimedia project: a new album called Entergalactic and an animated Netflix series built around the songs from the album. Cudi discusses that project and much more in a new Esquire cover story. He even opens up about the end of his friendship with Kanye West.

In February, Kanye announced that Cudi — his longtime friend and collaborator, with whom he’s feuded and reunited more than once — would not be on his album Donda 2 due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the time. Cudi responded by calling Kanye a dinosaur on Twitter and adding, “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.” Cudi later said he’d recorded his final song with Kanye, writing, “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend.” When Cudi replaced Kanye as a headliner at Rolling Loud in Miami, he left the stage after repeatedly being pelted with bottles.

In the interview, Cudi says a lot about Kanye, none of it good. There’s this, about how Kanye’s use of social media to attack him resulted in trolling that disrupted his hard-won mental health:

Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you? And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me. That pissed me off… You fucking with my mental health now, bro.

There’s also this, about people’s propensity to forgive Kanye with no accountability:

I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.

Speaking directly to Kanye, Cudi says:

I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.

He also had words for those who believe he owes his success to Kanye:

I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am. He brought me on to do 808s [And Heartbreak]. I thought that was really fucking awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store.

Finally, there is this explanation of how he can love Kanye and cut him out of his life:

The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the fuck out of my life and be done with your ass. ’Cause you are not good for me. I love myself more. I love myself more. I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me. I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.

It’s a fascinating story beyond the Kanye stuff, including the revelation that Cudi had a stroke while in rehab in 2016, and it even quotes something Patrick Lyons wrote about Cudi for this site. Check it out here.