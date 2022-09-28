We last checked in on London’s Snapped Ankles back in February when they released their single “Barbecue In Brazil.” Today they’re back with a cover of “The Fish Needs A Bike,” a skronking and propulsive 1979 track from their English post-punk forefathers Blurt. On Bandcamp, Snapped Ankles write, “Blurt are a big deal back in the forest. We focused our logs on a band that we’ve always admired for their dedication to the simplicity of groove, and their outsider stance. They’ve been Blurting out primal rhythms and absurd poetry for over forty years. They’re an example to us all!” Hear the cover and the original below.

<a href="https://shop.snappedankles.com/track/the-fish-needs-a-bike">The Fish Needs A Bike by Snapped Ankles</a>

<a href="https://improvedsequence.bandcamp.com/album/blurt-singles-imp052">Blurt + Singles (IMP052) by Blurt</a>

I assume this song is a reference to the famous feminist quote “a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle,” but I’m not sure how we’re supposed to interpret it.