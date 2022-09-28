Let’s Eat Grandma – “Give Me A Reason”

Phoebe Fox

New Music September 28, 2022 2:11 PM By James Rettig
0

Let’s Eat Grandma – “Give Me A Reason”

Phoebe Fox

New Music September 28, 2022 2:11 PM By James Rettig
0

In April, Let’s Eat Grandma released a new album, Two Ribbons. Included with the physical deluxe edition of it was a 7″ featuring a track called “Give Me A Reason.” That song has now been officially released. “Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote ‘Give Me a Reason,'” they said in a statement, continuing:

Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot. I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it. We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally. We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together.

In other Let’s Eat Grandma news, they scored the upcoming Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, which drops on the streamer on October 28. Listen to “Give Me A Reason” below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

2 days ago 0

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious”

3 days ago 0

Fans Are Disappointed By Ian Brown’s First Tour In A Decade: “Just Him Singing Along Badly To A Backing Track”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest