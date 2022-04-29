It’s taken a long time, but Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have finally released Two Ribbons, the long-awaited follow-up to their great 2018 album I’m All Ears. Let’s Eat Grandma have been releasing singles from the album since back in September, and the LP was originally supposed to come out earlier this month, but its release got pushed back. Today, we get to hear the whole thing, and it’s a knockout.

Let’s Eat Grandma have always been adventurous, their sound never tied to any particular trend or genre, and Two Ribbons pushes the duo’s style even further, from percolating synthpop to wounded acoustic balladry. But Two Ribbons is also a cohesive album. Even if the styles change, the emotional state doesn’t. It’s a profoundly sad record; the duo recorded it partly in response to the loss of Hollingworth’s boyfriend, who died of cancer at 22, and partly in response to the changing nature of Hollingworth and Walton’s friendship. It’s an honest, emotional record, and it hits hard.

We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hall Of Mirrors,” “Happy New Year,” “Levitation,” and the title track. Those songs are all good individually, but they work better when you experience all of them together, and you can do that below.

<a href="https://letseatgrandma.bandcamp.com/album/two-ribbons">Two Ribbons by Let's Eat Grandma</a>

Two Ribbons is out now on Transgressive.