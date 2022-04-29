Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Gorgeously Melancholy New Album Two Ribbons

New Music April 29, 2022 10:23 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Gorgeously Melancholy New Album Two Ribbons

New Music April 29, 2022 10:23 AM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s taken a long time, but Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have finally released Two Ribbons, the long-awaited follow-up to their great 2018 album I’m All Ears. Let’s Eat Grandma have been releasing singles from the album since back in September, and the LP was originally supposed to come out earlier this month, but its release got pushed back. Today, we get to hear the whole thing, and it’s a knockout.

Let’s Eat Grandma have always been adventurous, their sound never tied to any particular trend or genre, and Two Ribbons pushes the duo’s style even further, from percolating synthpop to wounded acoustic balladry. But Two Ribbons is also a cohesive album. Even if the styles change, the emotional state doesn’t. It’s a profoundly sad record; the duo recorded it partly in response to the loss of Hollingworth’s boyfriend, who died of cancer at 22, and partly in response to the changing nature of Hollingworth and Walton’s friendship. It’s an honest, emotional record, and it hits hard.

We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hall Of Mirrors,” “Happy New Year,” “Levitation,” and the title track. Those songs are all good individually, but they work better when you experience all of them together, and you can do that below.

Two Ribbons is out now on Transgressive.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

3 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

4 days ago 0

Arcade Fire – “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest