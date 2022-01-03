Let’s Eat Grandma are finally following up 2018’s I’m All Ears with a new album called Two Ribbons in April. Thus far they’ve shared “Hall Of Mirrors” and the title track, and today they’re back with the quite timely “Happy New Year.”

Like many of this duo’s best songs, “Happy New Year” infuses homespun indie-pop songwriting with surging synth-pop bombast, like Chvrches if they were on Sarah Records. Both the song and its tennis-themed video are about affirming Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth’s friendship in spite of all the tumult they’ve been through together.

A statement from Walton:

I wrote “Happy New Year” after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time. I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us. I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing — because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves.

Watch below.

Two Ribbons is out 4/8 on Transgressive.