Let’s Eat Grandma – “Two Ribbons”

New Music November 11, 2021 8:01 AM By Peter Helman

Let’s Eat Grandma returned in September with “Hall Of Mirrors,” their first new song in years. We immediately named it the best song of the week. And today, the idiosyncratic UK pop duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth are back to officially announce Two Ribbons, the follow-up to their 2018 breakthrough I’m All Ears.

For the first time in Let’s Eat Grandma’s discography, there are distinct Rosa Walton songs and Jenny Hollingworth songs on Two Ribbons. The title track and album closer, out today, is a Hollingworth song that reflects on their relationship. And in contrast to the grandly sweeping synthpop of previous single “Hall Of Mirrors,” “Two Ribbons” is a slow, cavernously quiet guitar meditation.

“‘Two Ribbons’ is a song I wrote to, and about, two of the closest people in my life, and how my relationships with them shifted over time through loss and life changes,” Hollingworth explains. “It touches on the isolating experience of grieving, our powerlessness in the face of death, and the visceral emotions of grief.” Listen and watch the El Hardwick-directed video set in the Norfolk countryside below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Happy New Year”
02 “Levitation”
03 “Watching You Go”
04 “Hall Of Mirrors”
05 “Insect Loop”
06 “Half Light”
07 “Sunday”
08 “In The Cemetery”
09 “Strange Conversations”
10 “Two Ribbons”

Two Ribbons is out 4/8 via Transgressive.

