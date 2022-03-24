Early in 2022, Let’s Eat Grandma announced the follow-up to 2018’s I’m All Ears. The duo’s third album, Two Ribbons, was initially slated to arrive in early April, but they recently pushed the release date back a few weeks to April 29, citing global vinyl delays. That’s still pretty soon, though, and so far they’ve shared the title track, “Happy New Year,” and “Hall Of Mirrors.” Today they’re putting out another one, “Levitation.”

“It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow – everything feels more creative and things look brighter,” the duo’s Rosa Walton said in a statement, continuing:

You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.

Watch a video for “Levitation” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

05/01 Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

07/24 Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

10/06 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach

10/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

10/08 Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall

10/13 Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

10/14 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

10/15 Birmingham, UK @ Space 54

10/16 Cambridge, UK @ Mash

10/18 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/19 London, UK @ Koko

10/21 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/22 Norwich, UK @ Epic

11/01 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/04 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/05 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/07 Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa

11/08 Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club

11/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/18 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11/19 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/20 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/22 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

11/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

Two Ribbons is out 4/29 on Transgressive.