Let’s Eat Grandma – “Levitation”
Early in 2022, Let’s Eat Grandma announced the follow-up to 2018’s I’m All Ears. The duo’s third album, Two Ribbons, was initially slated to arrive in early April, but they recently pushed the release date back a few weeks to April 29, citing global vinyl delays. That’s still pretty soon, though, and so far they’ve shared the title track, “Happy New Year,” and “Hall Of Mirrors.” Today they’re putting out another one, “Levitation.”
“It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow – everything feels more creative and things look brighter,” the duo’s Rosa Walton said in a statement, continuing:
You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.
Watch a video for “Levitation” below.
TOUR DATES:
04/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
05/01 Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
07/24 Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
10/06 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach
10/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
10/08 Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall
10/13 Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
10/14 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
10/15 Birmingham, UK @ Space 54
10/16 Cambridge, UK @ Mash
10/18 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/19 London, UK @ Koko
10/21 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10/22 Norwich, UK @ Epic
11/01 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
11/04 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/05 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
11/07 Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa
11/08 Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club
11/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
11/11 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/18 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
11/19 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
11/20 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/22 San Francisco, CA @ Independent
11/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
Two Ribbons is out 4/29 on Transgressive.