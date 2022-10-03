Ostensibly, it’s not unusual for bands to take a few years between albums. But for Toronto indie-pop standouts Alvvays, the years between releases feel like actual decades. So when the group (in an updated formation comprising singer Molly Rankin, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, drummer Sheridan Riley, and bassist Abbey Blackwell) announced their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Juno-winning Antisocialites, fans exploded onto the internet with excitement. At last, Alvvays — who formed in 2011 but have only released two LPs, 2014’s self-titled and the aforementioned Antisocialites — were coming back.

Not that Rankin pays much attention to the brouhaha surrounding her band. “I can never tell if people like our records, if we’re taken seriously, if we matter,” Rankin says over the phone from her home in Toronto. “But it feels nice when you put something out and people are excited. Sometimes I wonder when we’re away for a long time if people will still want to hear my voice for 40 minutes, or however long the records are. It feels good to be able to come back and have people still interested.”

She’s being modest. Alvvays’ latest project, the distortion-heavy jangle whirlwind Blue Rev, has all kinds of hype surrounding its release later this week, and deservedly so. Produced by Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs), Blue Rev both embraces and builds on Alvvays’ starry-eyed dream-pop, with singles like “Easy On Your Own?,” “Pharmacist,” and “Belinda Says” capturing the group’s 12-string shimmer while layering on wall-of-sound feedback, dizzy synth effects, and cymbal-soaked drumming. Every track sounds like it’s rushing towards you, but nothing sounds rushed.

Given the long-tail hype emanating from both Alvvays and Antisocialites, has Rankin ever felt under pressure to produce? Not so much, she says. “One thing I have been conscious about doing is just never mentioning any date or existence of anything,” she laughs. “And then people don’t expect anything from you. I do feel like every record is a tiny miracle that I was able to write the songs and we could record them and we could make them sound as good as we wanted them to, or as bad as we wanted them to.”

Below, Rankin dives into the myriad influences that make up Blue Rev, from college-rock favorites like Teenage Fanclub and Yo La Tengo to Freaks And Geeks to Stardew Valley, planting tomatoes, and more.

Jangly Guitar Bands

RANKIN: Kerri listens to a lot of guitar-heavy music, and so do I. She was the one who played [Sonic Youth’s] Goo for me when I was 19 or 18 or something. Alec has been such a big part of our sound, and I’m addicted to that squall. Anything that has relentless guitars in it, I tried to channel into what I was writing, because I just love that dynamic between pop melodies and guitar sounds.

Teenage Fanclub will always come to mind. I listen to “Everything Flows” and just that consistent drone that happens through the whole entire song – I feel like it parts the clouds for me every time I flip it on. I appreciate the earnest nature of their writing, too. I think it’s really brave and beautiful. I have been combing through their discography for a long time and it still brings me joy. Whether it’s “Everything Flows” or “Don’t Look Back” or “Sparky’s Dream,” “What You Do To Me,” that kind of stuff. I love all of those songs. They’re part of our ideology at this point.

I know Al has a lot of love for Yo La Tengo, as do I. I’ve seen them performing in many formations. They do a lot of different styles of sets, and I think they’re so versatile as a three-piece. I feel like Yo La Tengo has really informed Alec’s influence, as well. And the dB’s. They have a bunch of songs that I haven’t heard before, but a great song they have is called “Black And White.” If you have any time, you might like it.

Belinda Carlisle

RANKIN: I love her and I love the Go-Go’s. I love Jane Wiedlin and her solo stuff, too. To me, “Belinda Says” was a vision of someone escaping a situation, flipping on the radio… It just creates this beautiful image of a joyous exodus.

A thing that I think is really beautiful is hearkening back to a day where the radio is your friend. At least I felt that way when I was little. I would throw on the local station that was playing all the current hits, like Natalie Imbruglia or something. You feel like they’re keeping you company. To embody the view of “Belinda Says” — it’s like, “If Belinda Says this, then it must be true.”