Last month, we found out that LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years will appear on the soundtrack to White Noise, the upcoming adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that’s directed by Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy scored two of Baumbach’s previous films, Greenberg and While We’re Young. While he doesn’t have a hand in the White Noise score — that honor went to Danny Elfman — his new song “New Body Rhumba” is featured. Per early reviews out of Venice, it soundtracks “a full-blown musical number starring the entire cast” that comes at the end of the film. Check it out below.

White Noise hits select theaters on November 25 and lands on Netflx on December 30.