Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn

New Music September 30, 2022 10:55 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn.

The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no less urgent Origami Angel, with the distortion scaled down but the sentimentality turned all the way up. It starts with “Penn Hall,” the first song singer-guitarist Ryland Heagy ever wrote (a voice memo was saved in his phone as “first college song”) and continues with two more tracks laced with acoustic guitars and all kinds of gorgeous instrumentation. The press release recommends re: turn for fans of MTV Unplugged and Tiny Desk Concerts, and I can’t disagree with those associations.

Stream the EP below.

