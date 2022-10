A couple got engaged onstage last night at Gorillaz’ World Tour 2022 date at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Feel Good Inc., indeed! Also, spoiler: She said yes. Afterwards, lead singer Damon Albarn — dressed in a hooded pink robe — blessed the union with a giant vuvuzela. Love is real, folks. Watch the moment take place below via some fan-shot video.

Congratulations to Edward @AlphaMazoku and his girlfriend, now fiancé, Carrigan who got engaged tonight on stage at the @gorillaz show in Austin ❤️❤️ So happy for you both!@arincon9_ thank you for the video xx pic.twitter.com/t6jEMB19uu — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) October 1, 2022