Mavi – “Doves”

New Music October 1, 2022 1:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Mavi – “Doves”

New Music October 1, 2022 1:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier this month, North Carolina rapper Mavi announced his sophomore album, Laughing So Loud It Hurts, would be out October 14. It follows his 2021 EP END OF THE EARTH, and he’s already shared the record’s first single “Baking Soda.” Now, Mavi’s sharing another album track. This one’s called “Doves” and it’s produced by Dylvinci. Over a woozy beat, Mavi calmly lays it out: “I don’t think you know ’bout reverence and ridicule/ I don’t think you know ’bout death is fine in principle/ I don’t think we’ll ever have enough to get us full/ I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool.” Listen below.

Laughing So Hard It Hurts is out 10/14.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rough Week For Beck

2 days ago 0

Coolio Dead At 59

3 days ago 0

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

3 days ago 0

Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID

2 days ago 0

14 Saturday Night Live Musical Guests That Performed Unreleased Songs

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest