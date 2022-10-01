Earlier this month, North Carolina rapper Mavi announced his sophomore album, Laughing So Loud It Hurts, would be out October 14. It follows his 2021 EP END OF THE EARTH, and he’s already shared the record’s first single “Baking Soda.” Now, Mavi’s sharing another album track. This one’s called “Doves” and it’s produced by Dylvinci. Over a woozy beat, Mavi calmly lays it out: “I don’t think you know ’bout reverence and ridicule/ I don’t think you know ’bout death is fine in principle/ I don’t think we’ll ever have enough to get us full/ I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool.” Listen below.

Laughing So Hard It Hurts is out 10/14.