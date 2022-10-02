Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he performed a handful of tracks from his most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He brought out featured guest Sampha to sing on “Father Time,” then did a rendition combining both “Rich Spirit” and “N95.”

It was Lamar’s third time appearing as musical guest on SNL. He also made cameos during shows in 2014 and 2018. Miles Teller was the host.

Watch those performances and the episode promo below.

There was also a sketch that mocked Adam Levine’s DMs:

Next up on SNL are Willow Smith next week and Megan Thee Stallion the following one.