Saturday Night Live‘s 48th season is fast approaching, and today the long-running show has announced its first slate of hosts and musical guests. Kendrick Lamar will be the performer for the show’s premiere episode on October 1. It’ll be Lamar’s third appearance as musical guest on the show, though he made cameos during episodes in 2014 and 2018. Miles Teller will host that episode.

That’ll be followed by Willow Smith on October 8. Evidently she made an impression when she made her SNL debut this past April alongside Camila Cabello. That episode will be hosted by Brendan Gleeson.

And then Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty on October 15, hosting and acting as the musical guest. After making her SNL debut in 2019 on an episode hosted by Chance The Rapper, Megan was the musical guest for the season 46 premiere in 2020.

The series recently announced the departures of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd – and the addition of new cast members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.