Bono Announces “Stories Of Surrender” Book Tour
Bono has a new book coming out, and he’ll spend the month on November on the road promoting it. The illustrious U2 frontman’s memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — so titled because each chapter is named after a different U2 song — is out Nov. 1. The next day, Bono launches his “Stories Of Surrender” tour in New York, the first of seven dates in North America and seven more in Europe and the British Isles.
In a press release, Bono offered an especially Bono-esque statement about the tour:
I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.
Tickets for the book tour go on sale here this Friday, Oct. 7 at 10AM local time. The dates are below.
TOUR DATES:
11/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
11/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Coliseum