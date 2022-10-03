Bono Announces “Stories Of Surrender” Book Tour

Bono has a new book coming out, and he’ll spend the month on November on the road promoting it. The illustrious U2 frontman’s memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story — so titled because each chapter is named after a different U2 song — is out Nov. 1. The next day, Bono launches his “Stories Of Surrender” tour in New York, the first of seven dates in North America and seven more in Europe and the British Isles.

In a press release, Bono offered an especially Bono-esque statement about the tour:

I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.

Tickets for the book tour go on sale here this Friday, Oct. 7 at 10AM local time. The dates are below.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

11/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Coliseum