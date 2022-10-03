Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

I was sitting in the press tent at Desert Daze this past Saturday night, recharging both my phone and my body, when photographers started arriving from the Viagra Boys photo pit to upload and edit their shots. This is standard procedure in the media area at a festival; photogs generally get to shoot the first three songs of a set, after which they retreat to the press tent to dump the pics off their cameras before making their way to whichever set begins next. This time, they were abuzz with news of a highly unusual occurrence: Somebody near the front of the crowd was brandishing a block of cheese and grating it onto people’s heads. This seemed too weird to be true, but one of those photographers tweeted photographic evidence at me this weekend. See it for yourself below.

Imagine how tasty it could be if this guy linked up with the potato-peeling lad from the Liam Gallagher show a few years back.