Fan Heeds Liam Gallagher’s Call To Peel A Potato During Live Show

CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

A few days ago, Noel “Potato” Gallagher brought someone along to play scissors (yeah) during a television performance, and his brother Liam has been clowning him about it ever since. In a recent interview, Liam Gallagher said that he was “gonna have someone sharpening a pencil at my gig.” And then he requested that someone “peel some spuds live on stage” at a show in London in typical Liam Gallagher fashion (as you were):

Turns out someone actually did bring their own peeler to the show, and you can see them cutting up some spuds in the front row in this video:

Liam gave a proper thank you:

Tags: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher