Fan Heeds Liam Gallagher’s Call To Peel A Potato During Live Show

A few days ago, Noel “Potato” Gallagher brought someone along to play scissors (yeah) during a television performance, and his brother Liam has been clowning him about it ever since. In a recent interview, Liam Gallagher said that he was “gonna have someone sharpening a pencil at my gig.” And then he requested that someone “peel some spuds live on stage” at a show in London in typical Liam Gallagher fashion (as you were):

Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2017

Turns out someone actually did bring their own peeler to the show, and you can see them cutting up some spuds in the front row in this video:

Liam gave a proper thank you: