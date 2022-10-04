Over the course of this month, the unreasonably prolific Australian psych-rock beasties King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are going to release three brand-new albums. The first of those albums is called Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, and it’s coming later this week. That album, like the others, was built around a specific methodology. Over the course of a week, the band went into the studio every day, picking a BPM and a mode of the major scale, and then using those to jam all day long. The songs came from the jams.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard already shared “Ice V,” a 10-minute track that’ll appear on Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava. Today, they’ve also shared the free-flowing nine-minute rave-up “Iron Lung.” It’s a percussive acid-rock explosion with some nice, sinuous riffage and a whole lot of guitar theatrics, and it sounds like the work of a fully locked-in jam band. In a press release, band member Stu Mackenzie says, “We wrote the lyrics as a group and created the music out of improvisation. Spontaneous creation. The best kind. And that’s why I’m proud of it. Hope you dig.”

The “Iron Lung” video is all melting cosmic graphics, and the band used animated artificial intelligence to put it together. Check it out below.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava is out 10/7. As for the other two King Gizzard albums, Laminated Denim is out 10/12, and Changes is out 10/28. You can find more details here.