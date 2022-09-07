King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Three New Albums Out Next Month

The year is almost over and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have only put out two albums in 2022, the double LP Omnium Gatherum and the vinyl-exclusive Made In Timeland, which means that the Australian psych-rock band appears to be slacking. Except … KGLW have just announced that they’re releasing three albums next month.

First up will be one called Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, which arrives on Oct. 7. It began as a seven-day studio experiment in which the band chose a BPM and mode of the major scale to stick to during an extended jam. “Naturally, each day’s jams had a different flavor, because each day was in a different scale and a different BPM,” the group’s Stu Mackenzie explained in some press material. “We’d walk into the studio, set everything up, get a rough tempo going and just jam. No preconceived ideas at all, no concepts, no songs. We’d jam for maybe 45 minutes, and then all swap instruments and start again.”

That will be followed by Laminated Denim, seemingly a companion piece to this year’s vinyl-only release Made In Timeland judging by Mackenzie’s brief comment on it: “Laminated Denim is an anagram of Made In Timeland.” It’s made up of two 15-minute tracks, “The Land Before Timeland” and “Hypertension.” That one will come out on Oct. 12.

This run of King Gizzard albums will conclude with Changes, an album that was first conceived of back in 2017 as an ending for their five-album run that year but that they abandoned after it wasn’t working out. That one will be out on October 28. “I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” Mackenzie said, continuing:

Every song is built around this one chord progression – every track is like a variation on a theme. But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of “Exploding Suns” that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.

Today, the band has shared a new song called “Ice V,” which is from Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava. Watch a video for it below.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava TRACKLIST:

01 “Mycelium”

02 “Ice V”

03 “Magma”

04 “Lava”

05 “Hell’s Itch”

06 “Iron Lung”

07 “Gliese 710”

Laminated Denim TRACKLIST:

01 “The Land Before Timeland”

02 “Hypertension”

Changes TRACKLIST:

01 “Change”

02 “Hate Dancin'”

03 “Astroturf”

04 “No Body”

05 “Gondii”

06 “Exploding Suns”

07 “Short Change”

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava is out 10/7, Laminated Denim is out 10/12, and Changes is out 10/28. More details here.